Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

