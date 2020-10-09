Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Comtrex Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:COMX) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Comtrex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COMX)

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

