Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $113.40 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $113.40 or 0.01023717 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $290.44 million and approximately $120.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000177 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000696 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

