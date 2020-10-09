Compass Point Begins Coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

