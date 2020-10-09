Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. ValuEngine cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 79.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 319,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 223.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 302,920 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 33,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,156. The firm has a market cap of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

