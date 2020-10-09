Color Platform Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $33,857.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,077.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.65 or 0.02145447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00535453 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

