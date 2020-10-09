Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,445 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.82% of Collectors Universe worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLCT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,217. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLCT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

