Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $829,740,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,491,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,509,000 after purchasing an additional 894,945 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after buying an additional 202,550 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

