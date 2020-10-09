Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.10

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.10 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 67112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 113.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,761,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 935,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

