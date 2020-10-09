Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.
Shares of CCOI opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $92.96.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 38.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
