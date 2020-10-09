Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 38.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $5,083,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.