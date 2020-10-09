Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) vs. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Financial and Triumph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 21.70% 10.75% 1.06% Triumph Bancorp 11.29% 5.29% 0.62%

Risk & Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coastal Financial and Triumph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $56.85 million 2.90 $13.20 million $1.08 12.80 Triumph Bancorp $342.72 million 2.83 $58.54 million $2.25 17.37

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Coastal Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Coastal Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Littleton, Colorado Springs, Durango, and Lee's Summit. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

