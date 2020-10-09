Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 9,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The company has a market cap of $164.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

