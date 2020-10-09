Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.54. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 35,028 shares trading hands.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.