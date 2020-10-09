Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:NET opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.78. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,737,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,597,360 shares of company stock worth $101,294,748. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

