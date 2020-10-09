Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.77

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 91482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $555,627.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,981 shares in the company, valued at $582,588.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 14,096 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $563,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,597,360 shares of company stock worth $101,294,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

