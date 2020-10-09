Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CTRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Cloud Peak Energy (OTCMKTS:CLDPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cloud Peak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Contura Energy and Cloud Peak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.07 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.24 Cloud Peak Energy $832.41 million 0.00 -$717.96 million N/A N/A

Contura Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cloud Peak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Contura Energy and Cloud Peak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cloud Peak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Contura Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.40%. Given Contura Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Cloud Peak Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Cloud Peak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30% Cloud Peak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Contura Energy beats Cloud Peak Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana. These mines produce subbituminous thermal coal with low sulfur content. The company sells its coal primarily to domestic and foreign electric utilities. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled approximately 1.0 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company also has two development projects comprising the Youngs Creek project, an undeveloped surface mine project located in Wyoming; and the Big Metal project located in southeast Montana. In addition, it offers logistics and related services, including the purchase of coal from third parties, as well as the contracting and coordination of the transportation and other handling services from third-party operators. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming.

