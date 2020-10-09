CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “
Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.
