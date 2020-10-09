Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Clarus reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 13.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,139 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

