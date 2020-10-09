Civic Hits Market Capitalization of $17.75 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Civic has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and $1.89 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01525937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157823 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX, ABCC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Mercatox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.