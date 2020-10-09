CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. 100,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 91,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

