Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L)’s (CINE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 214.23 ($2.80).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 27.98 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.12. Cineworld Group plc has a one year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

In other news, insider Damian Sanders bought 57,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,555.94).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

