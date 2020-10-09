CIBC Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$40.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

RCH traded up C$2.42 on Friday, hitting C$39.59. The company had a trading volume of 313,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$36.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$248.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4895863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,313,845.74. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150 over the last quarter.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

