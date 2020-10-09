Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

