ChronoCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded up 66% against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

