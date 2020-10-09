CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 68,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 153,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

About CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM)

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.