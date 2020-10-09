Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LFSYY stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities to luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons in Hong Kong.

