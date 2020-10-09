China State Construction International (OTCMKTS:CCOHY) Trading 1.5% Higher

China State Construction International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOHY)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $32.90. 1,691 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

China State Construction International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOHY)

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the construction business in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. It constructs public and private housings; buildings for the government and other institutions; commercial and industrial buildings, and hotels; and other building projects.

