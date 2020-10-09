China Mobile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading Down 4.8%

China Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) shares fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 150,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

China Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.