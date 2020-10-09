China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $1.12. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 3,222 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

About China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

