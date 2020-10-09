CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

CHF Solutions stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

