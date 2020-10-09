Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Chevron by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. 603,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

