Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Trading Down 7.8%

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA)’s stock price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,776% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

About Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

