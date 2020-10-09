Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 69,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 74,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 82.13% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.