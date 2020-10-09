Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

CHKAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 901.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 484,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435,979 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 538,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223,580 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,555,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKAQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 65,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 127.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

