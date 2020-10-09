ChemoCentryx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,359 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,017 call options.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.03. 8,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -109.37 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 86,298 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,110,567.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,237 shares of company stock valued at $39,182,437. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after buying an additional 977,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.