ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $42,621.88

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $42,621.88 and $96,804.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01525937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00157823 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

