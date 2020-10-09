Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile (NYSE:CHAQ)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.