Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $10.36 or 0.00093594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay and OKEx. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.01524892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00157859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009140 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Binance, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.