CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised CGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 48.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

