Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.25. Ceres Global shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44.

About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

