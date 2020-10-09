Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.51 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 341,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

