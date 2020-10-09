Centric Cash (CNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $168,270.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $260,020.55 and approximately $168,270.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000943 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00076992 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.