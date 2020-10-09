Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Insider Buys £152,000 in Stock

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

CEY stock opened at GBX 156.85 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.76. Centamin PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

CEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

