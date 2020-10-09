Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Insider Buys £152,000 in Stock

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) insider James Rutherford acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($198,614.92).
CEY stock opened at GBX 156.85 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.76. Centamin PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.
About Centamin
Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.
