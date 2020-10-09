Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.31.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

