CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:CDTI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

