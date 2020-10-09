Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSPR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

