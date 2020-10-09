Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a hold rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.57.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $214.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $14,976,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,215.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after purchasing an additional 396,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.