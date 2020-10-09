Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.61 on Friday. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

