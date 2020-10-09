Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

