Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.
NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,341. The stock has a market cap of $942.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
