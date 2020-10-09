Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,341. The stock has a market cap of $942.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.